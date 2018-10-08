GhScientific Receives Wellcome Fund For A Historic Art And Science Project

GhScientifc has today announced the receipt of £87,600 from Wellcome as part of the newly launched Wellcome engagement fund.

The project, “Evolution of science in Ghana (Past, Present, Future)” is a 30 months partnership project between scientist and artists to capture how scientific and medical research has evolved between 1957 – 2017 and the impact on our society. As part of the project, local artists will be paired with scientist to bring the research journey to live via paintings, sculpture and photography. The project will be used as an outreach and engagement tool to provoke conversations as well as an appreciation of scientific and medical research in Ghana.

Final exhibits will tour all regions across the country and will be accompanied by community led open discussions, lectures and debates.

GhScientific has previously received an international engagement grant from Wellcome. The 18 months project , “Shaping Healthy Attitudes and Protecting the Environment (SHAPE)” - Project brought together junior high schools students, university students and professionals to work towards developing innovative solutions to health challenges in their community.

On receiving news of the award, GhScientific trustee, Dr Patrick Kobina Arthur, said; "This project is vital in bringing to the fore the contributions that Ghanaians have made towards scientific knowledge and the need to continue to contribute our unique perspectives to the global body of knowledge. I hope that we will be able to explore the scientific principles in indigenous knowledge and systems to help bring them into formal context for the wide world to benefit.

Acknowledging the Ghanaian contributions to global knowledge has become increasingly important in a world where story telling is dominant. Dr. Patrick Arthur went on to say “Indigenous scientific principles such as the use of herbal medicine and the use of fractal geometry in building villages as well as some traditional games (e.g. Oware). Other activities such as the astronomical knowledge systems used by some sea-going Ghanaians, there is so much to learn and tell"

GhScientific launched in 2014 as an organisation with a focus on building capacity in Science, through outreach and public engagement. Over the years, the organisation has run multiple projects across all education tiers, training programs and community events. Recently partnering to run the first Africa Science Week in Ghana.

Hephzi Tagoe, founding director of GhScientific said, “We are really pleased with this news. Medical research in Ghana has made significant progress and in documenting our history it is important that this journey is not lost and that the community feel a part of the research. The collections from this project is one way of ensuring just that”.

The Wellcome engagement fund launched in March 2018 with a tighter focus on outcomes and impact of projects.

GhScientifc will be partnering with The Nana Project, The Ghana Academy of Arts and Science, Researchers across our universities, local artists and Ano Ghana.