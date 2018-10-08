Punish Accountants for Aiding Companies Evade Tax-Auditor General

The Auditor General, Mr. Daniel Yao Domelevo has said it is high time accountants are held liable for aiding companies to evade tax using bad accounting practices to beat the system deliberately.

He indicated that some accountants “cook the books” of profit making companies using a window dressing accounting approach to give false representation of a company’s financial statement.

“Even if a company makes Gh₵1billion profit they will use window dressing to bring the profit to almost zero, if not zero such that there is nothing to tax. The accountants cook the books and if this country is to rise up against a group of people it should be accountants because they abuse of resources. They prepare financial statements not using the standard practices but through window dressing accounting.

“The Internal Auditor looks at it and will not say anything and an external auditor comes and looks at the window dressing and say it is the true and fair view. True and fair view entity collapse after five months? You look at the financial statements and it has no resemblance or reflection of the business for which a chartered accountant or auditor has reviewed page by page.

The campaign I want to start is that let us starts holding accountants responsible for this mess. We should not allow them to get away with this and the penalty should be more than an ordinary tax evader because that accountant is a professional who ought to know best.

“I think it is time we start advocating against professions who support these unhealthy working environment. If there are no consequences for misbehavior, people will continue to misbehave in this country,” Mr. Domelevo intimated.

He said this at the launch of a multi-stakeholder business integrity forum organized the Ghana Integrity Initiative in Accra on the topic, “Ripping the Treasure.”

The Auditor General indicated that the indiscipline in the public sector has reached a crescendo which urgently requires some conscious effort to strengthen the system.

According to him, some public officials are ripping the treasury together with their counterparts in the private sector by inflating contract sums ridiculously.

The Auditor General added that public officials who caused financial loss to the state do so with impunity because of the weaknesses in the system.

He posited that Ghana’s public financial management system is the most expensive in the world yet nothing good can be said of it.

He noted that Ghana losses billions of cedis year-on-year through corruption in the public sector.

“The environment is quite polluted. Some are benefiting a lot and so they want it more polluted so they can benefit more. People have come to appreciate the taste of acquiring wealth dubiously such that the death of another does not matter,” Mr. Demelovo stated.

According to him, the faith based organizations have failed to speak against corruption in this country simply because they benefited from the fruit of corruption perpetuated by some of their members.

Mr. Domelevo admitted to many comments that says that the system fights anybody who tries to fight corruption in the public sector.

He opined that the public sector is no more considered as service to people but an enterprise for people to pursue their personal deals through looting and stealing.

“People turn to public sector today not because of the competence they are bringing to that table but they see it as an opportunity to pursue their personal economic recovery programmes. Some people immediately they are appointment they started jubilating whiles some go to church to pray and thank God because they feel it is now their turn,” the Auditor General stated.

He posited that the effort of government must ensure that sound financial management systems and ethical behavior are increased to safeguard the public purse.

“What happens in Ghana is that we are very much happy chasing the horse after it has eaten so much. Whiles we are running at 2kilometers per house chasing the horse, it is moving at 60kilometers per hour. When people have benefited from the fruit of corruption they become sophisticated and dangerous that fighting them is not easy. They can afford to get the good lawyers who will make their case continue in the court till the judge dies, another comes, he too dies, and they keep dragging and dragging,” he lamented.

According to him, both the public and private sector should put heads together to adopt preventive measures that will help minimize the leakages.

He urges government to ensure fiscal discipline against the excessive borrowing, strategic allocation of resources, efficient service delivery and proper accounting systems to help reduce the wastage in the system.

The Executive Director of Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII), Mrs. Linda Ofori-Kwafo said obstacles such as excessive bureaucracy, inadequate digitization, high cost of doing business, lack of legislation on the right to information as well as low level of credibility by agencies need to be tackled.

She noted that the business environment is constrained with cumbersome port clearance procedures, long laborious procedures in setting up a business, difficulties in obtaining licenses that hinders the free flow of goods, hamper trade and increases corruption.

Mrs. Ofori-Kwafo noted that it is on this basis that GII seeks to coordinate and facilitate quarterly multi-stakeholder forums among business/private sector, state actors and civil society to identify, project and advocate for a corruption free business environment in Ghana.