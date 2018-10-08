Incompetent Mahama Coming Back To Do More Damage--Bawumia

Vice President, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, says it will be suicidal for Ghanaians to hand over the administration of the country back to former President, John Dramani Mahama.

Dr. Bawumia says the living conditions of Ghanaians will be worse off if John Mahama and the NDC return to office.

Former President John Dramani Mahama, who is on a campaign tour across the country to reclaim the NDC ticket for the 2020 election, has accused government of poor economic management.

He accused the NPP of lying its way to power and failing to deliver on its audacious promises including one district one factory, one constituency one million dollars, one village one dam among others.

He specifically took a swipe at Dr. Bawumia, saying he was only good at giving lectures on the economy whiles they were in opposition, but he’s struggling to manage same now that they are in power.

But speaking at a meeting with Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) in Accra, Dr. Bawumia said the best way for the NPP to prevent the NDC from returning to power is to drum home the achievements of the NPP within these few months in office.

“I hear the incompetent one says he wants to come back. He wants to come and do more damage. As if he didn't do enough damage? Well, we are waiting for him. You have to remember what happened when we came to office. After many years of incompetent economic management, you cannot describe it any other than incompetent economic management.”

“After many years of such economic management, the people of Ghana gave us the privilege to change course, but after just 20 months in office, the difference is clear. There is a big difference, if you look at the macroeconomic indicators, and they don't like looking at it because it makes them look bad. It exposes their incompetence,” Dr. Bawumia added.

'Ghana needs experienced hands, not economics lecturers' – Mahama

John Mahama had earlier taken a jab at Bawumia over the current economic challenges, saying Ghana needs an experienced persons and not 'economics lecturers' who merely engage in theories.

While addressing delegates of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at Tatale last week, Mahama said experienced persons will better understand the situation and manage it in a way that will bring about stability rather than “economic lecturers who are just theorists.”

John Dramani Mahama

“You can do all the propaganda you like to win political power, when you come to government; the reality of the people's life will expose you,” he said.