NDC Race Not A Beauty Contest

A contender in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential race, Kweku Ricketts Hagan, has insisted that handsomeness or beauty will not determine who will lead the NDC as a flag bearer for the 2020 polls.

According to him, the delegates of the party in all the 275 constituencies across the country would make an informed choice based on competence, including the campaign messages that the various candidates would preach.

“The upcoming NDC flag bearer contest is about ideas and it is not a beauty contest”, Ricketts Hagan, who is the NDC Member of Parliament (MP) for Cape Coast South Constituency in the Central Region, said.

Speaking in an interview with UTV, the NDC man stated that reports that former President John Dramani Mahama has an 'unfinished business' with the country should be ignored.

“There is nothing like 'unfinished business' in politics, Mr. Mahama's time, with all due respect, is passed and so he should stay aside and allow another person to lead the party to victory in 2020 ”, he pointed out.

He said it would be totally wrong on his part to say that Mr. Mahama did not add anything positive towards Ghana's transformational process whilst he was the president, adding that “but the NDC needs a new face for 2020”.

“The NDC needs a candidate that can win the 2020 polls and also seek re-election on the NDC ticket in 2024 and I am the right person for that crucial assignment for the NDC”, the Cape Coast South MP, stated.

Sounding very confident, he asserted “I can do the job of getting the NDC back into political office in 2020 after painfully losing power in 2016”, adding that he is a winnable candidate and therefore the right choice for the NDC.

Obviously jabbing Mr. Mahama, Mr. Ricketts Hagan said the perceived huge support that the ex-president seems to enjoy in the NDC doesn't scare him one bit, saying that “the NDC needs a new leader and a new start”.