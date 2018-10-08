Kumasi: Teachers Accused Of 'Raping Students' Interdicted

The Ashanti Regional Education Directorate has interdicted two teachers for allegedly raping two female students.

Douglas Adade of Saint Louis Senior High School, an English teacher, and Mathew Asante-Darko of Kumasi Girls, a Visual Arts teacher, are due to appear before the Ghana Education Service (GES) Disciplinary Committee.

They both have been cited for committing the alleged crimes on their respective campuses awhile ago.

Regional Education Director, Mary Owusu-Akyiaw, told Nhyira News the Directorate takes the sexual exploitation allegations against the two teachers seriously and will probe deep into the matter.

Allegations

Mr Adade is said to have raped a Form Three Visual Arts student at his Saint Louis Senior High Kumasi campus.

His victim (name withheld) first reported the incident to the Senior House Mistress of the school.

The school authorities then lodged a complaint at the KNUST Police station leading to his arrest last week.

He was later granted police enquiry bail pending investigations by the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU).

Manhyia Divisional Commander, ACP Kwaku Buah, however, ordered for him to be re-arrest last week Friday.

Nhyira News sources say Mr Adade reportedly told the Regional Education Director he has paid the victim GHS10,000 in an out of court settlement.

In the case of Mr Asante-Darko, he is alleged to have drugged his victim entrusted to his care by the parents.

The student allegedly woke up to see the teacher having sex with her.

She is alleged to have reported the incident first to another teacher on campus.

That teacher then confronted the teacher who allegedly raped the female student, but he denied the allegation.

Parents of the victim then lodged a complaint to the police.

Mr Asante-Darko was picked up by the police when the school's board was meeting over the matter.

GES Disciplinary Committee

Mrs Mary Owusu-Achiaw told Nhyira News the affected teachers will soon appear before the committee to respond to the charges brought against them.

According to her, the Directorate will get to the bottom of the allegation and apply sanctions if they are found to have misconducted themselves.