University Of Ghana Walks For Female Empowerment

A five kilometer health walk took place on the University of Ghana campus last Saturday, attracting hundreds of Ghanaian and international students from the University of Ghana and surrounding universities. The Yes She Can walk, also attracted participation from civil society organizations and individual campaigners focused on female empowerment causes, as well as various clubs and associations within the University community.

The walk was organized by the Play and Learn Foundation, Fitlink and the University of Ghana Sports Council. The day's events started with an aerobics session followed by a brisk walk in the University environs.

Nana Kwasi Ohene, Executive Director and Founder of the Play and Learn Foundation said that “the Yes She Can walk, seeks to create awareness and start a conversation, at the University of Ghana on problems and forms of discrimination women face throughout their academic journey on campus”. He thanked partners and sponsors of the walk, including Decathlon, Aequitas, Yfm, Fan Milk, and Epic Dreams for making the event possible.

After the walk, participants had the opportunity to interact with female mentors who addressed issues such as sexual harassment, personal security and gender differentiations in sport.

The walk, which is the second to be organized by the Play and Learn Foundation, follows a successful one held last year, dubbed the Walk for Love which highlighted the plight of poor and vulnerable children in society.

Play and Learn seeks to empower the youth of Ghana through a combination of athletics, academics, and professional mentorship to equip them with the tools they need to become the future leaders of our world.