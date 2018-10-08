Bawumia Gets Surprise Birthday Gift From Methodist Church

The Methodist Church, Ghana, has surprised Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia with a special birthday celebration at the Wesley Cathedral in Cape Coast during church service on Sunday, 7th October, 2018.

The Vice President who turned 55 years yesterday was attending the Induction Service of the newly elected Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church, the Most Rev. Dr. Paul Kwabena Boafo.

In a highly surprising mode, the entire congregation and the clergy of the church rose up with a rousing welcome to the Vice President as he entered the church amidst singing, cheering and praises with a beautiful rendition of the popular “happy birthday to you” song.

Led by the outgoing and incoming presiding Bishops, the church presented a birthday hamper to Dr. Bawumia and prayed for the blessings, favour and wisdom of the Almighty God onto the life of the Vice President.

Dr. Bawumia's humility and trans-religious tolerance has endeared him to the Christian and Muslim communities. As a devoted Muslim, Dr. Bawumia has a perfect sense of the need for religious tolerance and has demonstrated true leadership and commitment at the same time.

Some of the church members could not hide their love and admiration for the Vice President as they showered praises and blessings upon his life for his humility, respect and hard work.

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia

In his address, Vice President Bawumia extended the felicitations of the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to the church and also expressed his appreciation to the church for their continuous prayers and support.

“From the days of John Wesley and the earlier leaders, the Methodist Church has been part of the building process of Ghana and the country is grateful for that”, Dr. Bawumia indicated.

He seized the occasion to also share his past relationship with the Methodist Church in his early days as a teenager in Tamale.

“Back in my teens in Tamale, I was the only Muslim member of the Boys Brigade. My mother is a product of Wesley Girls Senior High School (a Methodist School), and likewise my wife, Samira Bawumia, a product of Mfantsiman School (also a Methodist School)”, he revealed.

In a highly elated mood, the Vice President urged the church to continue to pray for President Akufo-Addo and his government, believing that the battle of governance is the Lord's.

In his sermon, Most Rev. Awotwi Pratt admonished the congregation to show humility and tolerance to one another. He recounted his days as a mission representative in The Gambia and how peaceful he co-existed with his Muslim brothers.

“Many times as a priest of God, I attended service at the mosque and anytime I did, the Imam would ask me to put my sandals in my armpit. I attended and presided over weddings between a Muslim and a Christian. This is how God wants us to live with one another – respect and recognition of each other's faith and belief”, Most Rev. Awotwi Pratt admonished.

Present at the church service yesterday were Kwamena Duncan, Central Regional Minister; the NPP Central Regional Chairman and his executives and Nana Kobina Nketsia, the Paramount Chief of the Essikado Traditional Area.

Others were His Eminence Dr. Samuel Chukwuemeka Kano Uche, Prelate of the Methodist Church, Nigeria; Most Rev. Prof. Emmanuel K. Asante; Bro. Benard Clement K. Botwe, Lay President; and a host of other pastors, bishops and the clergy of the church.