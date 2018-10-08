Floods Ravage Accra Again

Parts of the capital, Accra, flooded again on Monday following a heavy shower which started morning around 3:00am.

Commuters and other road users have been left stranded after the heavy rainfall.

Some of the areas affected include; Kwame Nkrumah interchange, Adabraka, Okponglo, part of Weija. The rains also collapsed a bridge at the lakeside.

Ten people from the Central, Volta and the Greater Accra Region, lost their lives in a heavy rain in June this year.

With the onset of rainy season, many homes and offices have lost properties as a result of flood waters rushing into their buildings.

Many have partly blamed the situation on the siting of structures on waterways, and blocking of drainage systems that force rushing flood waters onto the streets and into homes.

Ghanaian



Last week, parts of Accra got flooded after a downpour on Monday.

File photo



Some areas including parts of the N1 Highway, Kwame Nkrumah Interchange among others were all affected.

$700 million needed to end flooding

The Works and Housing Minister, Samuel Atta-Akyea, has said it will cost Ghana over $700 million to effectively and permanently deal with the perennial flooding in the Greater Accra Region alone.

According to him Ghana had the technical expertise to deal with the flooding but lacked the funds needed.

He has in the past indicated that the government had put together a road-map to provide a permanent infrastructure solution to the flooding problem.

Experts say the cities flooding challenges is partly due to the poor waste management system in the city as well the uncontrolled building on waterways.

Accra is a flood-prone area but in the last six years, the floods have intensified causing severe damage to human life and property.

In 2015, a flood and fire at the Nkrumah circle caused the deaths of over 200 Ghanaians.

City authorities have failed to fulfill their promises to demolish buildings, clear gutters and storm-drains to end the perennial flooding of the city.