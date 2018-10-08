Sex Party Story: GJA To Blacklist UDS Over Assault On Journalists

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has issued a one-week ultimatum to Management of the University for Development Studies (UDS) in Nyankpala to sanction President of the SRC Alhassan Abukari Sadiq Kilwa, over his role in the attack of some journalists who covered the schools' matriculation ceremony last Saturday.

He allegedly led a group of rowdy students to vandalize properties belonging to journalists including a UTV reporter and his camera crew questioning him about a sex party story that was first reported by Kasapa News and carried widely by other networks.

According to him, the students’ body was angry his network also ran the story on air without seeking comment from them.

The students’ body of the university is currently under mounting pressure after accusations emerged last week that they organized and supervised over a sex to welcome freshers.

The accusation leveled by multiple students of the institution who allegedly attended the said party indicated that many people were seen having sex in the crowd.

Speaking to Starr News, the Northern Regional Chairman of the GJA, Ceasar Abagali said failure by the School to take will lead to a media blackout on the school.

“The GJA has given the school authorities a seven day ultimatum to respond to our demands and the demands are that they need to apologize to the UTV correspondent that they attacked. They need to institute sanctions to the SRC President and those involved in the attack and we’re saying that during that seven days if they are not able to come out with acceptable sanctions to the GJA we’ll blacklist UDS activities we’ll make sure that none of their programs will be covered by any journalist in the three regions up north were they have their campuses.”