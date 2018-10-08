modernghana logo

Fire Guts Ashanti Regional Education Office

Fire Guts Ashanti Regional Education Office

The office of the Regional Director of Education in the Ashanti Region, has been gutted by fire.

The fire which started on Sunday evening, Joy News’ Erastus Asare Donkor reports, also destroyed nearby offices, including the office of the Director’s secretary.

Erastus says neither the Director, Mary Owusu Achiaw, nor other occupants of the building were present at the time of the fire.

Books, reports, files, computers, television sets and furniture were destroyed in the blaze, Manhyia Divisional Police Commander ACP Kwaku Boah, told Erastus.

A team of Fire Service Personnel and Police have been to the site and investigations have started into what caused the fire.

The Director who has been to the scene of the incident said the nation has lost a great amount of information as a result of the fire.

“This is a national asset we are looking at, personal files of senior staff of the Ghana Education Service in the Ashanti region have all been lost,” she told Erastus.

