Family: The First Essential Cell Of Human Society

INTRODUCTION

Undoubtedly, family instability has threatened the existence of the social structure as a whole. It is seen as a villain at the root of our social problem, especially juvenile delinquency which eventually leads to criminal acts.

This has become a problem associated with contemporary family institution and the rate at which it occurs in Nigeria has become so alarming.

Divorce cases are always flooding our courts and have brought imbalances and psychological trauma to the products of such families and in turn, an unhealthy return back into the country. With the happenings in our country recently, there is need to look into the family institution since, as they say, charity begins at home.

Family is a group of two or more persons related by blood, or adoption, marriage and residing together. On the other hand, family instability implies the period when the family institution is threatened as a result of conflict in the value that guides the institution.

CAUSES OF FAMILY INSTABILTY

As posited by Rev Fr. Dr. Maurice Izunwa in his book, family in the laws, ‘the greatest single reason for divorce is the decline of Christian faith in the west (Nigeria as a whole), together with the loss of commitment to a Christian understanding of the sanctity and permanence of marriage’.

Section 15(1) Matrimonial Causes Act provides that, either party to a marriage may petition for divorce, upon the ground that the marriage has broken down irretrievably.

To determine when a marriage has broken down irretrievably, section 15(2) (a) – (h); provides eight instances of such. So, the court may hold that a marriage has broken down irretrievably, if only the petitioner satisfies the court of the existence of one or more of the enumerated facts in section 15(2).

This includes failure of a spouse to consummate the marriage, adultery, certain misbehaviours of the spouse, desertion for some number of years, failure to comply with a decree of restitution of conjugal rights and absence of a spouse that has led to a presumption of death.

Concentrating on the social causes of family instability, the following causes may suffice:

Incompatibility, Lack of Understanding and Proper Courtship: Differences in ideologies, family background, ethnic groups and religion has cause spouses to have misunderstandings. Where spouses fail to understand their differences properly and seek ways to balance it accordingly especially during courtship.

Also, spouses fail to understand the body language of their partner in order to know their partner’s needs and ways to satisfy them accordingly. In every disagreement in marriage, spouses should remember that, their spouse is a partner not an enemy nad they coiuld either lose or win together.

Lack or Loss of Respect, Intimacy Commitment or Self-development: These include taking the marriage and a spouse for granted; not deliberately nurturing intimacy, lack of communication and spicing up romance; lack of trust and failure of any of the spouse to seek self-development in order to help sustain the financial responsibilities of the family.A successful marriage requires falling in love many times always with the same person.

Interference of Extended Family

As defined by Lord Penzance in the case of Hyde v Hyde and adopted in Section 18 of the Interpretation Act, marriage is a voluntary union of one man and one woman for the course of their life to the exclusion of all others. So, if spouses do not disengage themselves from families on issues relating to their marriage, they will invariably fall into divorce.

Age and Maturity: Persons of early age and emotional immaturity and those not in readily positions to assume the responsibilities of a family may not be able to tolerate and persevere in the turmoil of marriage and this leads to early breakdown of marriage.

Peer Influence on either spouse.

Infertility of either spouse, or pressure from family members.

EFFECT OF FAMILY INSTABILITY ON CHILDREN AND THE COUNTRY

Quite a vicious war ensues when a man and woman go separate ways, when during the course of the relationship, they were blessed with children. The war this paper is talking about is captured on one word called ‘custody.’ Children of separated parents often bear the consequences of this breakdown.

This has led to such children even as adults to run the streets as delinquents, vandals and touts while some are mutually disturbed psychologically or emotionally because of family instability. This fills them with horror, then with a kind of indifference and later on, an impulse to initiate.

Also, a child who lacks love, guidance and personal attention from both parents often develops problems that hinder his growth. This in turn has led to increase in misdemeanours and unproductiveness in the country. Statistics has revealed that most issues which threaten the state of the nation are been instigated by children of broken homes and single parents.

Therefore, laws promulgated to protect children of divorced parents, which considers the best interest of a child as a paramount consideration such as The African Charter on the Right and Welfare of the Child; Childs Right Act, 2003: This Act was enacted in 2003, amongst others, should be implemented regularly.

Also, the provisions for alternative dispute resolution mechanisms should be properly initiated and encouraged by social workers and lawyers before resorting to a total breakdown of the marriage by litigation.

Spouses should seek the proper guidance and understanding before entering into marriage and should learn to understand, love, respect, tolerate each other in the marriage and resort to best means of settling their marital disputes.

This is because, marriage is not the union of two perfect people; it’s that of two imperfect people who have learnt the value of forgiveness and grace.

Mercy, a graduate Nnamdi Azikiwe University is an ardent legal researcher and an aspirant to the Bar. She can be reached at 08137382200 and [email protected]