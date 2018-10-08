Kofi Dubai: Born To Be President

Dear Country-Folks,

Why am I still writing presidential (well, ex-presidential) letters to you less than two years after losing the Jubilee House to Nana Opana? Well, the answer is a simple one. I want to be President again, why else?

It is a well-known fact that in our country, God’s name is widely used by some charlatan pastors for personal aggrandizement. Two can play the game...if charlatan pastors can, why not former incompetent Presidents?

While I was President, I often chided my opponent then, Nana Opana, with words to the effect that only God crowns kings. And that unless God had pre-destined one to be a king, all the assurances and adulations from supporters would come to nought.

Well, today, Nana Opana is king. So how does God make me a king again? I have hit on a wonderful idea. I have simply studied the methods of the charlatan pastors. By these tried and tested methods, dear country-folks, rest-assured that I shall be in the Jubilee House before long.

When you heard me say that “God allowed our defeat for Ghanaians to compare us with NPP”, that was the plan in motion. As if God would be bothered by the affairs of past, incompetent administrations. But then the strategy might work if my theory on the legendary short memory of the Ghanaian holds. To tell you the truth, Dear country-folk, that is the one thing I genuinely pray for: that the Ghanaian would continue to have short memory until after I have regained the key to Jubilee House.

But I promise you that I shall not repeat some of my past mistakes when I am safely back in Jubilee House.

I shall always make sure that some meat is left on the bone.

I shall not promise that any particular wahala would be a thing of the past in my first year and then watch it rage on for four years.

No Ford vehicle that has ever been in Burkina Faso would be allowed through the gates of Jubilee House. I shall cut down on my vacations in Dubai. Instead, I shall spend more vacation time in exotic parts of Ghana and Africa.

I shall not use presidential pardons in vain such as in the release of “babies with sharp teeth” who go on rampage on radio.

I shall stop the name calling, such as calling my opponent “Opana”.

By executive powers, I shall ban the popular song “yen tie obiaa” from the airwaves.

If it is the last thing I do, I shall not let the cedi tumble down to become the world’s worst performing currency again like it did in one particularly bad year when I was in Jubilee House.

I shall limit the use of presidential Executive powers on matters concerning GITMO.

Even if the FIFA World Cup is held in Antartica, no Blackstar player will receive his dollar earnings via the belly of an aircraft flown half way around the world in the full glare of the international media. I concede that Brazil was a record low for Ghana. But then there were many such lows in my presidency. But no more such disgraceful lows when I am back.

I shall not use the tax payers’ money to build sugar factories while telling 100,000 potential SHS students each year to forget about furthering their education pending the gradual construction of educational infrastructure.

Before I run to the IMF and World Bank to seek “policy credibility” because my policies lack credibility, I shall seek advice from the person I once taunted as not competent to speak on economic issues because he had not been president before. I shall eat a humble pie.

I shall not review the free SHS policy the way I reviewed allowances for nursing trainees and teacher trainees.

I had said that under my watch, no political appointee of mine would be allowed to buy a car at the end of my term. I reneged on that promise to the Ghanaian people and subsequently sold government cars at “donkomi” prices (presidential rebate) to most of my appointees. That was a mistake I shall not repeat in a hurry.

Before I pass on the nation’s bauxite resources to my family and friends, I promise that you will have a say in the decision process. The final decision would be mine alone though.

Your Wannabe 2nd-time President,

Kofi Dubai

Adu Gyimah

Alberta, Canada