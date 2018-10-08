Ghanaians Challenged To Reject Wrong Perceptions About GM Foods

Dr Richard Ampadu-Ameyaw, a Senior Research Scientist at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research - Science and Technology Policy Research Institute (CSIR -STREPRI), has discredited various misconceptions about Genetically Modified Organism (GMO) foods.

He, therefore, urged Ghanaians to kick against misconceptions about GMOs.

GMO is any organism whose genetic material has been altered using genetic engineering techniques or biotechnology.

GMOs are used to produce many medications and genetically modified foods and are widely used in scientific research and the production of other goods.

Dr Ampadu-Ameyaw said one unfortunate thing was that scientists do not go ahead with the biotechnology but rather allowed people who did not understand the concept of the technology to go out there misinforming the masses and creating lots of misconceptions.

Mr Ampadu-Ameyaw said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on the sidelines of the "Ask About Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs) Engagement" with the National Biosafety Authority (NBA) held in Accra.

The forum, which was organised by the Alliance for Science Ghana, sought to create a platform for farmers, scientists, journalists and students to have an encounter with officials of the NBA.

Among the objectives of the forum was to create an avenue for the public to have an engagement with officials of the National Biosafety Authority which is the government institution tasked with regulating agricultural biotechnology and GMO foods.

Dr Ampadu-Ameyaw said: "At the mention of GMOs, most people think is all about chemicals, but rather the GMO products were coming to reduce agro-chemical spray".

He said the GMO was not a one-side fit all as such it was to be looked at case by case; and cited an example where the Bacillus thuringiensis, (Bt) cowpea was likely to be different from the 'Golden Rice' that had been released in Australia.

Dr Ampadu-Ameyaw, who noted that the (Bt) cowpea was actually to control maruca disease; also called on the Government to support science research in the country.

Mr Davies Korboe, the 2009 National Best Farmer, said there has been several discussions on whether the GMO foods were safe or not.

He said agriculture as the game changer particularly in an era where the country had aspirations of a 'Ghana Beyond Aid' agenda; adding that climate change, pests and diseases, and other factors remain as threats to the agricultural sector.

Mr Korboe said he was of the belief that among the solutions in the sector was the introduction of GMOs as there had been lots of research findings which indicates that GMOs were safe and there is the need to disseminate these findings and as well have a national dialogue on the issue.

Ms Slyvia Tawiah Tetteh, a member of Alliance for Science Ghana, said Ghana was working towards introducing Genetically Modified Foods into the country's food chain; as work was ongoing on Bt cowpea and NEWEST rice for release onto the market sometime soon.

Alliance for Science Ghana is a network of farmers, scientists, communications persons, students and other well-meaning Ghanaians working to ensure improved food and environmental security in the country.

The Alliance works with agric sector stakeholders to enhance access to agricultural innovation as a means of ensuring food security, improving environmental sustainability, and raising the quality of life for farmers.