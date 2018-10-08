Chief Bans Uttering Of Curses In His Community

Osabarima Gyasi Boateng Aduako II, the chief of Akoase, has stated that any member of the community who would utter a curse on his neighbour would be fined GH¢2,000.00, a bottle of schnapp and a sheep.

The decision was to end the rampant deaths facing the people especially the youths and to promote socio- economic activities of the people in the area.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Akoase in the Birim North District, he said the community for years did not have a substantive chief to rule them, hence the reckless attitudes of some inhabitants.

He said since he was enstooled as a chief, it is his intension to ensure that stringent rules and regulations are put in place to guide the people so as to enhance development of the area.

As part of his short term projects, he said, he has donated educational materials in terms of school bags, pens and books to over 20 schools in the area with the aim of increasing enrolment.

Osabarima Aduako II said plans are far advanced to build more schools in the community and currently what is taking place is the free extra classes for students to prepare them for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

He said he has awarded all accessible roads for contract and work would soon begin.

Upgrading of the health centre, he said, has been his major priority, adding that he had reconnected the health centre to the national grid and donated chairs to aid their services.

To ensure good good sanitation practices among his people, he donated about 40 dustbins and place them at vantage points of the community.

Osabarima Aduako II pledged of his continuous support in ensuring the comfort of community members by entreating them to let peace and unity prevail amongst them to help bring development to the area.