Churches Called Upon To Help Control Teenage Pregnancy

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of The Community Hospitals (TCH) Group, Alexander Akwasi Acquah, says religious bodies should step up their efforts in counselling teenagers on social vices.

This Mr. Acquah noted, could lead to a drastic reduction in immoral behaviours particularly teenage pregnancy.

“I feel much worried to see teenagers, especially in rural areas, visiting the hospitals for ante-natal care. Pregnancy is a gift from God but not on the side of teenagers,” he said Saturday.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the Diamond Field Conference of the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) church at Akyem Oda in the Eastern Region.

Delivering the keynote address, Mr. Acquah described as disturbing, the situation where teenage girls who ought to be given good direction to become responsible adults, end up raising children while they themselves lack the knowledge to raise children to be of good behaviour.

He, therefore, appealed to parents and opinion leaders to assist churches and religious bodies to educate teenagers on the implications of teenage pregnancy on teenagers since they are not matured enough to look after babies and also, its burden on the economy.