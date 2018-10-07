Lest We Forget

HE President Nana Akufo Addo speaking at last year’s World Cocoa Day celebration in Kumasi which coincided with the 70th anniversary celebration of the establishment of the Ghana Cocoa Board, President Akufo-Addo said the government had already received support from some international chocolate companies to kick start the exercise.

He said” It is for this reason that the Ministry of Agriculture through COCOBOD, the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection through the school feeding programme, and the Ministry of Education through the Ghana Education Service, are to ensure the sustained provision of cocoa beverages and chocolates to school children from primary school to secondary level,

our target is to provide every Ghanaian student with a bar of chocolate or cocoa beverage each day whilst in school.”

It has been a year since this presidential declaration was made i.e 2017/2018 academic year has ended.

I will like to humbly ask President Nana Akufo Addo, how many school children from the basic level have so far enjoyed or benefited from this free chocolate or cocoa beverage programme?

Which schools by way of name lists at the basic level have benefited from this initiative so far?

How many FSHS students have equally benefited from this initiative so far?

Which schools at the senior high level have so far benefited from this initiative across the country and when will all basic school children and FSHS students be covered by this initiative of the president?

This presidential announcement was captured by several media outlets within and without Ghana such as: citifmonline.com , yen.gh.com , Adomfmonline.com which was reproduced by myjoyonline.com on 03/10/2017, africanews.com .

This initiative as announced by the President last year attracted loud uproar on social but it was however defended strongly by the Senior Minister Mr Yaw Osafo Marfo in an interview with citifmonline.com <1-student, 1-chocolate will boost cocoa consumption – Osafo Maafo, October 5, 2017 among others.

One year on, Mr President, any updates on this initiative because many citizens including myself are eager to know what has happened over the one year period?

A citizen of Ghana.

07/10/2018

[email protected]

Baba Musah