HumanitarianAlarm To The Rescue Of The Poor

One organization which has been deeply involved in activities that seek to bring hope to the poor and needy is none other than Volta region based NGO #HumanitarianAlarm.

Humanitarian Alarm is a registered charity (NGO), whose principal activity is to promote the Educational,Technical and Entrepreneurial skills for improved livelihood and the living standards of the people of the South Dayi District in the Volta Region of Ghana.

Recently, the team led by the Passionate Youth Activist, Elom Ohene donated to the children of Tsyienu, a very deprived community in the South Dayi District of the Volta Region with a population of 600 inhabitants who are mostly peasant farmers.

The Items donated to the children included exercise books, footballs and clothing.The Assembly Man for the area, Mr Christian Dovlo, received the donation on behalf of the community.

Its educational interventions includes its support brilliant but needy children and its annual community soccer development tournament aimed at unearthing budding talents and using sports as a tool to enhance the socio-economic development of the youth in south Dayi.

In his speech Mr Elom Ohene, the Executive Director of humanitarian Alarm advised the children to develop the habit of reading and take their education serious as its the easiest route of of poverty.

He promised to award bursaries to brilliant and needy kids in the community.

Mr Ohene also paid a visit to players and technical staff of Juantex Football Club of Dzemeni a division two side ahead of their preparation towards their league.

He charged the players to remain focused and take their training seriously.