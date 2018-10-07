NPP lied to win 2016 elections, but the reality of governance is exposing them-Mahama

Ex-president,John Dramani Mahama has said the reality of governance is fast exposing the government of Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo-Addo after it lied its way to power.

Addressing delegates and members of the NDC in Damongo and covered by Ghanaweb's Ananpansah B Abraham to round up his five-day tour of the Northern region, he said the NPP thought it was easy governing a country and hence, lied their way to power, only to realize you can't govern with the same lies.

According to him, the NPP government has massively failed the people of Ghana in delivering on its mandate.

He likened the situation of the NPP to a spectator watching a football match as well as a man who is trying to court a girl for the first time.

According to him,a spectator sitting closer to you during a football match will run his/her mouth to the extent that you may think he can play more than all the footballers in the field; and a man trying to court a girl for the first time will tell all the lies to win the heart of the girl, but after winning the girl, you can't use lies to cater for her.

"When we were governing, they thought it was at our doorsteps. They thought it was easy....Or when they are playing a football match, we those who don't know how to play where do we sit? They always give us benches to sit on. Those who know how to play are the people who enter the field of play. But if you sit at the spectators stand and someone sits close to you, you may think he knows how to play the football than those in the field playing. Because, when a striker plays the ball and fails to score, he will say 'ahhh! This player is useless. You will hear, if I was the one when the ball is coming towards me,I will use my head to control it, chest it and use my leg to stop it.I will then trick the goalkeeper towards one director and play the football towards the other direction. Eh! My brothers and sisters, just send him to the field of play and observe whether he can even play the football. He will kick the ball over the bar. That is the situation with us and the elephant family," he said.

He,however, stated that whatever the Lord has done is good and all praises to him, adding that,if the NDC hadn't lost the 2016 general election, Ghanaians wouldn't have appreciated the good works of his government, since,the people of Ghana can now compare and tell clearly the difference between the NPP and NDC.

He further stated that you can only measure the length of a frog when it is dead and that the frog, which he likened to the NPP is dying slowly.

He admonished delegates to give a fair chance and hearing to his other contenders but must make a sound decision by choosing a winnable candidate for the party ahead of the 2020 general elections.

The former president is in the race with over 10 other contenders in a bid to lead the NDC into the 2020 general election and was accompanied by the Northern regional chairman of the party;Alhaji Ibrahim Mobila, former chief of staff;Julius Debrah,his campaign manager;Nana Ohene Agyekum,the MP of Damongo constituency;hon. Adam Mutawakilu among others.

The election is expected to take place on the 7th of December,2018.

Source:Ananpansah B Abraham