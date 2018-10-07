Lack Of Sex Education And Social Media Are The Major Causes Ofteenage Pregnancy -Marriage Councilor

A renowned marriage Councilor, Pastor Albert Krampah has attributed the high rate of teenage pregnancies in the country to abusing of social media and lack of sex education.

He said this in response to 53,114 abortion related cases recorded in 2017 by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) which majority of the abortion involved teenagers.

Raphael Godlove Ahenu, the Chief Executive Officer of Global Media Foundation (GLOMEF), a health-inclined non-governmental organisationn said unsafe abortion also recorded 13,918 in the same period as compared to 15,325 unsafe abortion cases in 2016.

Speaking in an interview with Kumasi based radio station, Agyenkwa fm Pastor Krampah stated that there is urgent need to revive sex education in schools. “The recent pregnancy scandal demonstrates how important it is to discuss abstinence and safe sex practices with teens both at school and home” he observed.

“Some teenagers go to the social media purposely for pornographic videos and pictures but their bit ignorant on the consequences of premarital sex because they have never had a chance to have a person talk to them about such issues land them in teenage pregnancy” he said.

To this end, he appealed to the government and Ghana Education service to introduce "Relationship and Role model" as course that will educate the upcoming youth at Junior high school and Senior High schools, this he said will enlighten the youth know more on advantage and disadvantages on sex.

He therefore cautioned the youth to access social media for positive results and called on parents to open up in sex education to their children so doing will let them know when and where the do's and don’ts lies in relationship to reduce the high rates of teenage pregnancy in the country.

Source: thepressradio.com/Anokye Elvis