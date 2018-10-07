Tribalism Is Curse For Afrika, That must be REVOKED

Progressive, We Afrikans argue that tribalism is one of the most disruptive influences confronting independent sub-Saharan Afrikan states. Tribalism, We argue, is the basis for hatred between peoples within a country as well as between countries. If we Afrikan states are to take Our rightful place in the world, progressive We Afrikans believe, tribalism must be destroyed. There is little evidence, however, that tribal identity is on the wane, even among the most progressive elements within the newly created states. Furthermore, there is a growing body of evidence suggesting that post-independence efforts to eliminate tribal identities may have contributed significantly to Afrika's catastrophic problems.

Tribalism to us, is a curse. Here’s why.

A. Your ethnic group becomes your identity

The social divisions in our society prevent people from seeing beyond your surname. For instance, in Somalia, if you introduce yourself as Jebril, it is not uncommon to find people asking ‘Jebril who?’ If you decline to answer then the question becomes ‘Jebril from where?’. Tribalism makes people judge you by the language you speak rather than by your personality. The absurdity of it all makes you wonder when the hell you made an application to God personally, requesting to be born into a particular tribe.

B.Afrika stays behind even if it wouldn’t have to.

Afrika has always been rich in human and natural resources. However, we haven’t reached our full-potential. Unity is what we lack. So obviously, tribalism and ethnic conflict isn’t the best strategy. People starve, get sick, die, lose loved ones. When you’re famished, sick, let down or dead you hardly ever think of getting an education, fighting for Afrika or finding the solution to your country’s social or economic issues.

Slowly but surely, #OAF will be winning the war against tribalism.

#NOTRIBILISM

#ONEAFRIKA #ONENATION #ONEPEOPLE

By Jebril Domenico(MA) political Analyst

Head of OAF committee on Ethnic Unity &

National Leader of Somalia