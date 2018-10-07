Goodwill Messages Flow For Bawumia @55 Years

Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia

Goodwill messages and wishes have poured in for Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, as he turns 55 years today.

“We continue to pray for Allah's blessings and guidance [for you],” his wife, Samira Bawumia wrote on her Twitter account.

Speaking at the induction ceremony of the presiding bishop of the Methodist Church in Cape Coast, Dr Bawumia noted that the Bishop is a close friend of his, so the day marks two celebrations for him.

“So you can see that I am on double track,” he said; alluding to the government’s policy of diving Senior High School students into two batches to avoid the overcrowding that met the free SHS policy last academic year.

Addressing the congregation, the Vice President indicated that the government has the plight of the people at heart and are working to make the country better.

“We have very…major ideas to implement, things that have not been done since independence,” he said.

He called on them to pray for Ghana and the Nana Akufo-Addo-led government because, without God’s blessing, all their efforts would come to naught .

“…we need Gods help, we are trying to build but we know the battle is the Lord’s, so continue to pray,” he noted.