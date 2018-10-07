Mahama Hits Bagbin's Backyard On Upper West Campaign

Former President John Dramani Mahama has started his campaign tour of the Upper West Region with a call on the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament Mr Alban Bagbin and his family in Sombo, near Wa.

Mr Bagbin and his family are mourning the demise of a brother of the Second Deputy Speaker and Mr Mahama visited the family to commiserate with them on Sunday.

Mr. Bagbin and some 10 others, are contesting Mr. Mahama for the flagbearership slot of the NDC ahead of the 2020polls.

The former President is in the region to interact with delegates of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), ahead of the flagbearership elections of the party.

Mr. Mahama had spent five days in the Northern region meeting and interacting with delegates in various constituencies.

He is calling for unity in the party as well as strengthening its structures.

Former President Mahama, who has promised to work hard to provide jobs, reduce the high cost of living and the general economic hardship when elected in 2020, has already completed a campaign tour of the Central and Northern Regions.