Kojo Tsikata Was Not Up To Mischief

The Editor in Chief of the New Crusading Guide has described as misleading suggestions former National Security advisor Captain Kojo Tsikata was up to mischief, when he attempted to access BNI records of the killing of the judges.

According to him, Captain Tsikata went through official channels to access the documents but was denied by the then BNI boss, Yaw Donkor, who was acting on orders from above.

His comments follow a fall out from the discussion on “Who killed the judges,” a documentary put together by Joy FM’s Raymond Acquah about the abduction and murder of three judges and a senior military officer.

On Newsfile Saturday, Mr Kweku Baako who, has been a custodian of Ghana’s historical events said, he had personal interactions with Amartei Quaye, one of the architects of the murderous incident, after he was brought to the prison in which he (Baako) had been kept.

Confirming a statement by a prison warden that Amartei Quaye was brought to the prison with a mental disorder, Baako said the suspect could hit his head to a wall several times and when he was calm, he would confide in the inmates by telling them he saw the ghost of one of the judges haunting him.

At the tail end of the discussion, Baako said the former National Security Advisor, Captain Kojo Tsikata, had gone to the offices of the BNI in 1997 or 1998 to access documents about the killing but he was turned away.

When the host of the show Samson Lardy Anyenini asked why and what Mr Tsikata wanted the documents for, Mr Baako retorted “no comment.”

However, there have since been comments suggesting Captain Tsikata was up to mischief when he went to access the files at the BNI.

Others have also disputed the revelations by Mr Baako with some claiming that no one could stop Captain Tsikata from accessing any document he so chooses.

In a response, Mr Baako told Myjoyonline.com, his comment on Newsfile, was not meant to create any impression of diabolical mischief on the part of Captain Tsikata.

While he confirmed that indeed the incident happened, he was quick to add, that Captain could not have used official means to access the documents if he was up to some mischief.

“His decision to access the documents may have been for purposes of acquiring information and reconciliation,” he said.

“Mr Tsikata in the company of Peter Nanfuri, then IGP, gained access to the BNI but not the documents he wanted. He was upset with the Director of BNI Yaw Donkor,” Mr Baako added.