Chief Endorses Mahama For 2020

The Paramount Chief of the Waala traditional area in the Upper West Region, Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV, has endorsed the candidature of former president John Dramani Mahama to lead the main opposition National Democratic Congress party in the 2020 presidential election. The Chief gave the endorsement today, Sunday, October 7, when the former president paid a courtesy call on him as part of his three day campaign tour of the Upper West region.

Flanked by over 60 divisional chiefs and queen mothers from the Waala traditional council, Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV said “we have observed that during your tenure as president, you made an indelible mark on the fundamentals of the national economy. No one, at least not one that has lived in this country can deny the fact that the evidence of your achievements during your tenure abound before us. I am therefore justified to bless your decision to contest the flagbearer position of your party and by extension to seek a re-run for power in 2020”. Former president John Dramani Mahama said his visit to the region was to seek the blessings of various stakeholders especially delegates of the upcoming Congress of the NDC. He thanked the chiefs for their good counsel and support, saying “as traditional leaders, you have always played important roles in the development agenda of our country”. The leadership of the Muslim community in Wa also observed special prayers for the former president and presented a smack to him as a symbol of their blessing.

