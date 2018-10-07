Minerals Commission Trains 220 Mine Guards

A total of 220 mine guards who will assist in the management and regulation of the mining sub-sector was on Friday completed their at the Police Training Academy.

The guards, who had undergone a two-week intensive training, will among other things monitor activities around water bodies in mining areas, report all forms of illegal mining activities to their respective district offices.

They are also to serve as focal persons in mining of all forms of small scale gold mining, sand, quarry, gravel and stone in the Commission's Satellite areas and to foster peace and prosperity in their various communities.

Mr Kwaku Asumah Kyeremeh, Minister of Lands and Natural Resource said government will continue to fight illegal mining to protect the country's mineral resources and the environment.

He said the fight against illegal mining and the protection of the country's environment is a national priority.

Mr Kyeremeh said since the ban on the small scale mining and the clamping down on illegal mining activities, government through the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM) has been implementing a number of initiatives to in the short term help address the challenges in the small-scale mining sub-sector.

He said among these was the deployment of the Operation Vanguard, Public education on negative impacts of illegal mining and training of small-scale miners and other stakeholders in sustainable mining, environmental and mineral processing practices.

'Other initiatives are the formation of committees on illegal mining, dialogues and collaboration with small-scale miners, training in drone piloting, data analysis and GalamStop software operations and the use of technology in monitoring illegal mining activities'.

The Minister said the Minerals Commission is currently adding two regional and three district offices to the existing three and nine offices and establishing 14 new satellite offices in mining areas across the country.

Mr Kyeremeh said looking at the Ministry's flagship medium to long term Multi-sectoral Mining Integrated Project (MMIP) Appraisal and Implementation Document, government was on course at mainstreaming the small-scale mining sub-sector.

He some objectives of the MMIP were strengthening the socio-economic capacity of mining communities, promoting and supporting sustainable mining and processing practices and streamlining and enforcing laws and regulations relation to mining in and around prohibited areas.

'Other objectives are promoting collaboration between stakeholders at the local level, improving environmental and health conditions in mining communities, promotion of alternative livelihood projects in mining areas and streamlining the royalty payment system for the benefit of mining communities.

MG Ebenezer Adu Gyamfi, was adjudge the Overall Best Guard, while MG Osei Assibey Bonsu and MG Felix Geyem Best in Conduct, Best in Drill respectively and MG Ebenezer K. Yawson, Best in Physical Training and MG Adjei Richard, CEO's Special Award.

The Minerals Commission has over the years had received criticisms for not being able to crack down illegal miners.

This criticisms led to the constitution of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal mining and subsequently the formation of the Operation Vanguard drawn from the various units of the Police and Military. GNA