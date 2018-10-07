Adabraka Health Screening Held

Accra Brewery Limited (ABL), in partnership with the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL), has offered free health services to residence of Adabraka in the Greater Accra Region as part of its commitment to creating a healthier world.

This year's event was held at the Reverend Ernest Bruce Memorial Methodist Church in Adabraka.

The Adabraka Health Screening (AHS), an annual event, provides services such as eye and dental care, general health screening, distribution of mosquito nets to nursing mothers, and free registration onto the National Health Insurance Scheme.

In an address, Ms Adwoa Aaba Arthur, ABL's Director of Legal & Corporate Affairs, said 'at ABL, our dedication and commitment to this annual event is rooted in our dream of bringing people together for a better world. In pursuit of this dream, we invest in a healthier world'.

She said 'health is a vital element in the development of every community and to us, investing in a healthier world means investing in the future of our company and our people'.

'Most importantly, it is about investing in the physical well-being of the people in our surrounding community, which fosters prosperity for all,' she said.

Mr Ransford Tetteh, the Acting Managing Director of the GCGL, said GCGL has partnered with ABL on this health outreach all these years because 'the Adabraka community is dear to our hearts'.

He said the Adabraka Health Screening is necessary because 'health is wealth and everybody's health is a matter of concern'.

The Adabraka Health Screening is now in its 10th year with ABL, and this has impacted thousands by delivering health care at the doorstep of residents in a friendly and convenient way.

The screening has also afforded residents the opportunity to have personalised interaction with health workers, access free medicine, and receive free consultation. Residents are also able to access a year's worth of free basic medical attention through registration onto the National Health Insurance Scheme.

Other partners for this year's event included the Accra Diamond Lion's Club who provided free eye care services, and Voltic (GH) Limited, which donated water for participants.

As part of its Dream of bringing people together for a better world, ABL also invests in a Growing World where everyone has the opportunity to improve their livelihood; and in a Cleaner World where our natural resources are shared and preserved for the future.