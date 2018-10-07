FemITI- Offers Tech Training To Girls

The DreamOval Foundation, a non -governmental organization, has launched a programme dubbed: 'Females in Tech Initiative (FemITI)' to train young girls to develop problem solving skills through coding and robotics.

This is aimed at helping to bridge the digital divide and provide an opportunity for girls.

The programme, which is being organized in partnership with SAP SE, a German-based European multinational software corporation, seeks to create an enabling opportunity to empower the girls and transform their worldview about tech to create a career path for them.

The maiden edition of the initiative is targeted at 60 girls between the ages of 13 to18 years selected from Nima and Maamobi communities.

The girls would undergo an eight-week training in Internet on Things (IoT) to raise future female coders and computer engineers for the digital market.

During the span of the project, the girls would be given unlimited access to a pool of experienced and accomplished female mentors and entrepreneurs who would guide and mentor them through the rudiments of succeeding in the tech world.

Mr Francis Ahene-Affoh, the Vice President of the Foundation, said gender equality and empowering of all women and girls is something they seek to advance with the FemITI.

'If we fail to address girls differentiated needs and aspirations, a generation will be lost and with it, our hope for sustainable development, prosperity, peace and security,' he stated.

He said the world; particularly Ghana should ensure girls are granted all the opportunities they deserve as they mature into adulthood to enable them avoid child marriage and unwanted pregnancy while acquiring education and skills they need to realize their potentials, adding that this is a key priority towards 2030.

Mr Ahene-Affoh urged the girls to take their training seriously to make a point that indeed what men can do, women can do better.

Mrs Matilda Amissah-Arthur, the Former Second Lady, congratulated DreamOval Foundation for the initiative and selecting Nima and Maamobi to begin the programme, saying this will make the girls do more practical work.

She said this was an indication that no matter one's origin they could make it in life with the right resources and support.

Mrs Amissah-Arthur urged the girls to be serious, remain committed and dedicated towards the initiative so that in the end they can have girls who could code and use robotics to solve challenging problems to fly high the flag of Ghana.

Mr Claud Hutchful, the Chief Executive Officer of the Foundation, said the programme would be running for a period of time and urged people to visit their website www.dreamoval.org to know the application process and the next barge of cohorts to be trained under the initiative.

Females in Tech Initiative (FemITI) is a project which will train young girls to develop problem solving skills through coding and robotics. The goal is to empower them facilitate technology creation to generate opportunities for societal transformation and poverty alleviation.