48 Tourism Facilities In Volta Region Shutdown

The Volta Regional Office of the Ghana Tourism Authority has shut down 48 illegal tourist facilities in the region.

About 18 others including hotels, restaurants and guest houses regularized their operations at the eleventh hour to avoid closure.

Mr Alexander Nketia, Regional Director of the Authority, told the Ghana News Agency said the exercise was aimed at ensuring that the facilities adhered to strict standard of operation.

Some illegal operators, he said had been reportedly using their facilities for unlawful activities - prostitution and drug peddling.

They were also denying the nation huge amounts of revenue in the form of tourism levy, registration fees and VAT.

Mr Nketia said three of these were found in Aflao in the Ketu South Municipality.

Operators of the facilities which had been shut down would have to submit mandatory documents comprising business registration certificate, site and building plans approved by the various assemblies and evidence of ownership or rent among others.

He said defaulters would pay penalties and administrative charges of GH¢300.00 for restaurants and events grounds while accommodation facilities paid GH¢500.00 or more, depending on their rating.