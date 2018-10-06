Tricycle Ambulance Summersaults Injuring 5 Persons

A tricycle ambulance donated to the Hyewohoden Health Center by the Kwahu East Health Directorate and the Japanese Organization for International Cooperation in Family Planning (JOICFP) toppled over and injured five people.

The incident occurred as a result of the bad roads in the area and it coincided with the visit of the authorities of the Health Directorate who were coming to the area to present the tricycle ambulance to the health facility.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Hyewohoden in the Kwahu East District, Nana Asante Ababio II, the Odikro for Nkwantanan, expressed concern over the bad roads which were hindering economic activities in the area.

He said the communities along the Volta River lacked portable water, toilet facilities and this has made life unbearable for the inhabitants.

He said all bridges in the community have broken down and the roads in the area have developed gullies as a result of the heavy down pour during the rainy season.

Nana Ababio II, called on the government to come to their aid as residents were suffering.