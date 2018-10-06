Ayeyi Atta Kakra Anim-Addo Wins 2018 Literacy Challenge

A male student of the Christ the King International School in Accra, Ayeyi Atta Kakra Anim-Addo, has emerged the overall winner of Citi FM's 2018 Literacy Challenge held today, [Saturday], October 6, 2018, at the Swiss Spirit Hotel & Suites Alisa hotel.

Ayeyi Atta Kakra Anim-Addo was the only Junior High School (JHS) Form 2 student among the 10 finalists.

He beat competition from nine others to win the ultimate prize of GHc10, 000. Ayeyi Atta Kakra Anim-Addo, Christ The King International School – 48pts Quashie Maame Safoa, Yahweh International – 43pts Jason Gabriel Kumah, SAPS School – 36pts Akiwumi Ayola Gladys, Madonna School – 34pts Ashitey Aaron Armah, SAPS School – 32pts Loretta Seyram Ahiable, Christ the King International School – 29pts Genevive Budu, Lighthouse Christian Mission School – 28pts Henry Kwesi Anumel, Silicon Valley Int. School – 27pts Nyameye Obeng Akuamoah, Kay Billie-Klaer – 24pts Christabel Ampadu, Silicon Valley International School – 23.5pts

Christ The King defends title

In 2017, a female student from the Christ the King International School in Accra, Krystyn Naa Adoley Bruce, also emerged the overall winner of the Literacy Challenge.

Quashie Maame Safoa – Yahweh International School and Jason Gabriel Kumah – SAPS School both in Accra emerged second and third respectively.

The first and second runners-up received GHc5, 000 and GHc3, 000 respectively; while all the winners received medals and gifts from official sponsors of the competition.

The Literacy Challenge seeks to promote and to reward the versatility and intelligence of Ghana's Junior High School (JHS) students

The quiz, moderated by educationist Madam Yaba Haffar, covered three main areas, namely literature, social studies or current affairs; general knowledge or applied knowledge.

The finalists had been camping at the Swiss Spirit Hotel & Suites Alisa hotel since Wednesday, where they relaxed and adequately prepared for the final event.

The finalists made it through the first two stages of the competition, where they first wrote an essay with a huge number of people on a given topic.

This was followed by an aptitude test by 50 people, quizzing them on general knowledge and current affairs, after which the ten finalists were picked.

The 2017 edition was a three-month long fun-packed and education-driven set of activities, aiming to propel young Ghanaians to develop literacy skills beyond just reading and writing.

The journey so far

The journey began four months ago where JHS students in Ghana, were tasked to write on the selected topic; The year is 2035; the law allows people below forty (40) years to contest for the presidency. You are a presidential candidate in the general election. In not less than 600 words, write your manifesto speech.”

Over 2000 entries were received and the number shortlisted to 50.

The 50 took part in the aptitude test and the number further sieved to 10 who were brought to Accra for a two-day literacy camp, ahead of the grand finale.

The 2018 Literacy Challenge is sponsored by byDatabank's EdiFund and MoneyGram with support from CITI TV.