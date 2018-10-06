Another Domestic Airline RoyalFly-GH Starts Operations In 2019

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, a new airline, RoyalFly-GH Airline is expected to commence operations in Ghana by the first quarter of next year.

Royal Fly-GH is a wholly Ghanaian-owned company licensed by the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) to operate domestic and sub-regional routes.

The GCAA, according to reports renewed the air carrier’s license of the defunct Fly540 Ghana on June, 25 2018, following the re-structuring of Fly540 Ghana which halted its operations in May 2014.

In view of the re-structuring of that airline and the subsequent change in management, it was re-christened RoyalFly-GH.

With the renewal of its air carrier’s license (ACL), the airline is expected to go through a five-phased re-certification programme and upon completion, they would be issued with renewed Air Operator’s Certificate (AOC), which would make them fully-fledged airline, capable of scheduling passenger services and cargo operations.

Indications are that management of RoyalFly-GH are currently on the ground making the necessary preparations towards its take off early next year.

Sources within the GCAA say sometime in December 2017, the company together with ATR Aircraft Manufacturer, a Franco-Italian aircraft manufacturer headquartered on the grounds of Toulouse Blagnac International Airport in Blagnac, France, undertook a Demo Tour West Africa under the supervision of the GCAA.

It was following the satisfactory demonstration flight and the fulfilment of other technical requirements that the GCAA finally renewed the license.

ATR, which is the supplier of aircrafts to RoyalFly-GH is expected to supply the company with an undisclosed fleet to ply domestic routes as well as some sub-regional routes.

When contacted, a member of the management of the airline who pleaded anonymity said plans were far advanced for operations to begin next year but would not give any further details.

The domestic airline operations in Ghana suffered a major setback following the collapse of Antrak Airlines, Starbow, CTK Airlines and Fly540, which is currently, RoyalFly-GH.

Ghana, for a period of time, had Africa World Airlines (AWA) as the sole operator, enjoying monopoly until the coming on board of Passion Airlines which initially started plying the Accra-Kumasi route.

The Director-General of the GCAA, Mr Simon Allotey is reported to have bemoaned the situation of the lack of a competitive market in the domestic airline space expressing the hope that with the coming on board of Passion Airline, Ghanaians would have options to choose from.

It is expected that more options would become available when RoyalFly-GH begins operations to break the duopoly currently being enjoyed by AWA and Passion Airline.