TheLiteracyChallenge Grand Finale

The grand finale of Citi FM’s 2018 Literacy Challenge came off today, Saturday, October 6, 2018, at the Swiss Spirit Hotel & Suites Alisa in Accra, with a student from Christ the King International School, Ayeyi Atta Kakra Anim-Addo, emerging as the overall winner.

This is the second time in a row a student from Christ the King International School is winning the competition.

For his prize, Ayeyi Atta Kakra Anim-Addo received the ultimate sum of GHc10,000.

Quashie Maame Safoa – Yahweh International school and Jason Gabriel Kumah – SAPS School both in Accra emerged second and third respectively.

The first and second runners-up received GHc5,000 and GHc3,000 respectively; while all the winners received medals and gifts from official sponsors of the competition.

The quiz competition was in three sessions.



The quiz, moderated by educationist Madam Yaba Haffar, covered three main areas, namely literature, social studies or current affairs; general knowledge or applied knowledge.

The finalists had been camping at the Hotel since Wednesday before today’s finals.

The camping session was to keep the students relaxed and adequately prepared for the final event.

The finalists made it through the first two stages of the competition, where they first wrote an essay with a number of people on a given topic.

This was followed by an aptitude test, quizzing them on general knowledge and current affairs.

About Literacy Challenge

The Literacy Challenge is aimed at recognizing and rewarding the efforts of the overall best JHS student in Ghana.

It also seeks to engage contestants in a three-month-long, fun-packed, and education-driven set of activities, which will propel young Ghanaians to develop literacy skills beyond just reading and writing.

The 2018 Literacy Challenge is sponsored by Databank’s Edifund and MoneyGram with support from CITI TV.

By: Farida Yusif/citinewsroom.com/Ghana