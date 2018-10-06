Another Notorious Attah Ayi Killed In Robbery Attack

A suspected armed robber believed to be a leader of a syndicate that has been attacking and robbing commuters using the Ofankor-Pokuase Road has been killed in a robbery attack.

The suspect, identified by hawkers and traders in the area as Attah Ayi, died on Thursday dawn at the Amasaman Government Hospital after sustaining gunshots wounds during an attack.

The body has been deposited at the Police Hospital morgue for preservation.

Attah Ayi, according to the hawkers, was from Nima but often visited the area to attack passengers who ply the Ofankor-Pokuasi Road when the vehicles slow down at that stretch due to traffic.

Hawkers claimed the suspect often used the forest reserve as his hideout after attacks on people.

The suspect, who is very tall and dark in complexion, was often armed and ready to attack any hawker who tries to reveal his identity after any attack.

A bread seller on the stretch, who gave his name as Appiah, told DAILY GUIDE that “we know him and he has been operating here for some time now, but we dare not disclose his identity, otherwise, he would hurt us.”

His modus operandi, according to the hawkers, is to walk along the road while traffic moves slowly and attacks commuters by snatching their bags or picking their valuables from their vehicles if the glasses are rolled down.

After committing the act, suspect will then jump into the forest reserve to hide.

Several victims had fallen prey to his attacks and according to the Pokuase Police, a total of 23 cases of his activities have been recorded this year.

Briefing the media on how suspect was finally arrested and killed by the police, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, said on Wednesday, October 3, 2018 at about 9:30pm, a lady, who lived at Dobrogonor, a suburb of Amasaman reported at the Pokuase Police Station that about 9:10 pm that she was on board a Sprinter Mini Bus from Ofankor direction towards Amasaman and was sitting by the window.

She said upon reaching a section of the road between Rev. John Teye Memorial School and ACP Junction along the Pokuase Forest Reserve, the traffic flow was slow and all of a sudden, a tall man holding a knife emerged from the forest and snatched her handbag.

She said the bag contained an unspecified amount of money, a Ghanaian passport booklet and a mobile phone.

A police patrol team was immediately deployed to the area and whilst combing through the forest reserve, the team encountered the robber wielding a sharp knife and advancing towards the officers.

DSP Tenge said in the process of demobilizing him, the suspect sustained gunshot wounds in his left arm and left thigh.

“The incident attracted the crowd at the roadside, and it was the traders who identified him as Attah Ayi, an armed robber who has constantly been terrorising motorists on the road.

She indicated that the suspect was eventually arrested, but due to the injuries he sustained, he was taken to Amasaman Government Hospital for treatment but died later at the health facility.

When a search was conducted at the spot where he was found, the police discovered four mobile phones, a bunch of keys, two ladies bags, Jack knife and a ladies' purse.

“The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Police Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy and exhibits retained for further investigation,” she added.