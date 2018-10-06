Mahama Needs Strong Opposition--Kojo Bonsu

Former Chief Executive of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) Kojo Bonsu has stated emphatically that he will win the flagbearership race to lead the National Democratic Congress (NDC) into the 2020 elections.

Mr. Bonsu debunked reports that he would eventually step down at the last minute and throw his weight behind ex-President Mahama.

“I will never step down and throw my weight behind former President John Dramani Mahama as being speculated in the political arena; I am in the contest to win and nothing else.

“Those that are speculating that Kojo Bonsu will step down for John Dramani Mahama in the NDC flagbearership race should quickly revise their notes because that idea is not on the drawing table.”

Mohammed Alhassan, the Campaign Manager of Mr. Kojo Bonsu, in an interview with Otec FM in Kumasi on Monday afternoon, said that Mr Kojo Bonsu, who hails from Offinso in the Ashanti Region, is a royal and therefore has qualities to become Ghana's president on the ticket of the NDC in 2020.

Mohammed Alhassan also denied reports that the various aspirants in the NDC's presidential race, including Kojo Bonsu, might withdraw from the race to allow Mr. Mahama to go unopposed.

According to him, the Kojo Bonsu's camp is not aware of plans by some aspirants to step down for Mr. Mahama to become flagbearer, urging the public to disregard the rumours.

Kojo Bonsu's Campaign Manager said the large number of party people that are contesting for the NDC presidential slot is good for the NDC which would deepen democracy in the largest opposition party.

He called for campaign devoid of insults and insinuations so that after the contest the NDC can unite and campaign to help the party to capture power from the NPP in 2020.

Kojo Bonsu was a close ally of ex-President Mahama, who appointed him (Kojo Bonsu) as the Chief Executive of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) under the previous NDC administration.

Kojo Bonsu and another NDC guru, Joshua Akamba, initiated the NDC's Unity Walks to help project Mr. Mahama after the NDC lost the 2016 general elections.

There have been mixed reactions to the former Mayor's decision to challenge Mr. Mahama in the NDC's flagbearership race.

Some of the party's members have accused him (Kojo Bonsu) of stabbing Mr. Mahama in the back, but others have also praised him for boldly championing his personal interest.