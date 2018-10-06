New Lawyers Cautioned

The Chief Justice, Sophia Abena Akuffo, has advised newly inducted lawyers to exhibit integrity and good character which are of paramount importance in the legal profession.

According to her, lawyers should not only be identified by the gown and wig but by their ethical conduct, language and etiquette.

“A lawyer's manners both in speech and action would stand him or her in good stead as a person of noble character, a worthy squire/member of the noble profession,” Justice Sophia Akuffo emphasised.

The Chief Justice was speaking at the Accra International Conference Centre where 279 new lawyers were called to the Bar.

She urged the newly qualified lawyers to take the code of ethics extremely seriously and avoid violation of the law in order to ensure that no disciplinary or criminal prosecution is instituted against them.

She warned that the General Legal Council will not spare any lawyer, new or old who falls foul of the law.

“I must emphasize that the General Legal Council will not spare any lawyer who commits professional misconduct. We have tightened and will continue to tighten the rules.”

Justice Sophia Akuffo advised the new lawyers to emulate legal luminaries such as the late Justice VCRAC Crabbe and others whose positive contribution to the development of the country engendered trust and promoted public confidence in the legal profession.

“They all started out in the same way as you are starting your career today, but by dint of hard work, commitment, dedication and strong personal values, they have left their mark both locally and internationally.”

The Chief Justice reminded the new lawyers of the challenges that lie ahead of them, including demands from society, especially from their clients for them to render loyal service and put their clients' interest first before theirs.

“These challenges in the real world situation are surmountable, provided you are ready to commit to a high sense of discipline, professionalism, integrity, tolerance, courtesy and respect for the values of the legal profession and the society.”

She highlighted the contribution of the legal profession to the development of the country and implored the new lawyers to contribute their quota not only in mainline human rights fronts but in the mundane and yet important area of public interest litigation.

Justice Sophia Akuffo disclosed that the Professional Law Course, which was changed to one year in the classroom and six months' internship some few years ago, has been reverted to a two-year programme to ensure quality outcomes.

The enrolment ceremony was attended by members of the General Legal Council, some Justices of the Supreme Court, as well as the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Gloria Afua Akuffo.

Some of the new lawyers who performed creditably in various fields were awarded certificates while Jainie Jainie Agovie received the Overall Best Student Award.