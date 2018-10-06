President Akufo-Addo Visits UK, Armenia

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, left Ghana on Friday, 5th October, 2018 , to attend the 5th Edition of the Financial Times Africa Summit taking place in London, United Kingdom from 7th to 9th October.

The Summit, being held on the theme “Africa Means Business”, is featuring “ high profile speakers in business, politics and economics, as well as H eads of S tate committed to making business central to their development goals.” President Akufo-Addo will also hold meetings with CEOs of some important global enterprises, whilst in London.

On Wednesday, 10th October, 2018, the President will fly to Yerevan, Armenia, to lead the Ghanaian delegation to the 17th Summit of OrganisationInternationale de la Francophonie, which will take place from 11th to 12th October.

Ghana, which has been an Associate Member of La Francophonie since 2006, will be admitted at the Summit as a Full Member. Ghana will then be only one of a handful of countries that enjoy full membership of both the Commonwealth and La Francophonie.

The President will, after the Summit, fly to Paris, France, for a series of meetings with some potential investors on Saturday, 13th October, 2018.

He will return to Ghana on Sun day, 14th October, 2018, and, in his absence, the Vice President, Alhaji Dr MahamuduBawumia, shall, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act in his stead.

President Akufo-Addo was accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Shirley AyorkorBotchway MP, and officials of the Presidency and the Foreign Ministry.