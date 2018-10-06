She Was Diagnosed With A Disease That Gives Her Beard

Harnaam Kuar

There are many diseases which don’t only cause embarrassment but also public stare. One of such stories is about a young bearded model, Harnaam Kuar, who was diagnosed with the disease at the age of 12.

According to her, “she has a polycystic ovarian syndrome that causes hair to grow on the skin. I did not know I had that hair until my companions started to make fun of me.

I came home and I looked at myself, it was natural for me, I began to shave under pressure. I tried to remove them with the wax, with the wire, the laser but none works. At a certain point, she decides to keep it. "

She became a subject of bullying for years. The young woman was mistreated and lived moments of profound despair, and at her breaking point, she decides to harm herself.

"I hated my appearance. Growing up, I realized that my body was struggling to survive and now I realized that I do not have to conform to anything.

I love myself as I am but let's focus on the message I can give. My job is to show that being different can be done, having a beard as a woman is fine ".

"Our physique should never stop us from pursuing our goals. There are still people who offend me. I was very anxious before shooting the video, I never know how people are.

I do not get offended easily when people do not respect me or tell me to get dressed, but it happens. I am strong; I must not be treated differently.

“Surprisingly, every day, people who look at me, ask to take photos with me,” she concludes.