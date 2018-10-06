Literacy Challenge Grand Finals Set For Today

The grand finale of Citi FM's Literacy Challenge comes off today, Saturday, October 6 at the plush Swiss Spirit Hotel & Suites Alisa in Accra.

The ten finalists will battle it out in a quiz competition for the ultimate prize of Ghc10, 000.

The first and second runners-up will receive Ghc5, 000 and Ghc3, 000 respectively.

All the winners will also receive medals and gifts from official sponsors of the competition.

Hundreds of Junior High School students across the country participated in the the first stage of the competition; writing an essay on the topic “The year is 2035, the law allows people below age 40 to contest for the presidency. You are a Presidential candidate in the general election, in not less than 600 words, write your manifesto speech.”

The Literacy Challenge entered its second stage on September 15, 2018 where 50 shortlisted students wrote an aptitude test.

Ten finalists were then selected from the 50 and will compete for the ultimate prize later on Saturday.

About Literacy Challenge

The Literacy Challenge is aimed at recognizing and rewarding the efforts of the overall best JHS student, in Ghana.

The Literacy Challenge also seeks to engage contestants in a three-month-long, fun-packed, and education-driven set of activities, which will propel young Ghanaians to develop literacy skills beyond just reading and writing.

The 2018 Literacy Challenge is sponsored by Edifund by Databank and MoneyGram with support from CITI TV.