Dr Naa Emerged SME Woman Entrepreneur Of The Year

The 5th Small Medium Enterprises Ghana Awards (SMEGA) has come off in Accra, with Dr Naa Ashelley Dordor, the CEO of Nova Wellness Center emerging as the Woman Entrepreneur of the Year.

SMEGA was incepted in the year 2013, to recognise and award the countless countless of achievements of micro businesses, SMEs and individuals of entrepreneurial excellence in Ghana from various categories and sectors.

The award scheme focuses on innovation, creativity, productivity, technology application, good management practices, corporate governance and business growth.

In all, about two dozens of individuals and institutions, were awarded at a ceremony held at the Accra International Conference Center.

Commenting on her award, the CEO of the Nova Wellness Center, Dr Naa Ashelley Dordor, whose facility was equally adjudged the best health facility in the previous edition of SMEGA praised the organisers, saying it will go a long away to boost the confidence of young entrepreneurs in Ghana.

To her personally, ahe said the award encourages her to strive for greatness .

" There are many women doing great things in Ghana today so to be picked as the Woman Entrepreneur of the Year, it’s truly an honour. It means we need to do more. It means the Nova Wellness Center should make more strides towards improving the health of all Ghanaians and Africans as a whole"

Trained at the prestigious Palmer College of Chiropractic in the States of America, Dr Naa is one of the few chiropractors practicing in Ghana and in the sub regiion as a whole .

Chiropractic is a form of alternative medicine mostly concerned with the diagnosis and treatment of mechanical disorders of the musculoskeletal system, especially the spine.

Nova Wellness Center was established in May 2013, to provide chiropractic services to families, corporations, individuals and the general public.

The health facility has been of an immense benefit to thousands of individuals who want to achieve maximum wellness without the use of drugs or surgery. The clinic offers massage, and nutrition supplementation services too .

