Democracy Should Move Forward In Nigeria

In the last couple of years, the threat of instability by various ethnic groups nationwide has been diffuse by the much awaited speech by our patriotic and statesmanship qualities of the President of Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari during the last 58 Independence day celebration in Abuja. General Buhari popularly called GMB had in his broadcast to the nation, said , 'Nigeria 's unity is settled and not negotiable and war against corruption and Boko haram terrorists is quite successful.

Thereafter, the commander in chief of armed forces of Nigeria gave operational order to the three service chiefs, Army, Navy and Airforce on ongonig simultaneous attacks by Boko haram and Herdsmens elements , saying they must ensure that It's much ; Nigeria remains one , is welcome by almost all political leadership. I, m not holding forth for any groups or criticise, but it is wrong for any section of the country to direct or forceful eject any persons in any part of Nigeria, to be perfectly clear, I abhor violence in any part of our beloved country.

I am appealing to all to forget and forgive everybody and move the nation forward because crisis, division, elections rigging, votes buying, imposition of candidates by political parties and hate speech is evils and peaceful profound is the best option.

Federal Republic of Nigeria is Africa's most country and has experienced brutal civil war in the 60,s were millions of innocent person's lost their life. No nation has fought civil war twice and survives for it's development of the ordinary citizens.

Since 1999 of democratic governance, the inequalities and unpatriotic challenges Nigerian States faces are enormous in our present political thinking, a lost of patriotism, good behaviour ; values, youth restiveness, internet fraud, violent armed robbery, ritual killings and borrowed foreign culture. We must quietly shift from such crude behaviours. The present political scenarios remind us of the dark political period of 1990s, in aggressive manner. If , we are to be free from multiple challenges, abject poverty and stabilise the ailing economic. We should put aside ethnicity, nepotism, corruption and personality of cult by those in saddle of power.

Close analysis of APC leadership of socio political approach to burning national issues mostly the Herdsmens expansionist policy and One sided fight for presume corrupt officials lead one to conclude that the country cannot make any headway ; so long as agencies of the government namely EFCC, DSS, INEC , ICPC.etc are only after the opposition parties, arbitrary arrest, frame up of charges to create the impression that the government is capable of finding last solutions to Nigeria's numerous economic and social woes created by previous renoius ruling party. It is political propaganda to say. President Muhammadu Buhari is a man of transparent and accountability, on the other hand, is disciples in saddle of power create the numerous problems in the government , but is popularity has not wane.

To strengthen democracy in Nigeria, the ruling All progressive Party APC, should continues to act honorably and protect the overall economic well-being of the ordinary peoples that democracy move forward. If we only think or see each others as different ethnic groups, seeking only the interests or welfare of those who speak your own local dialect, or language we are building a dangerous platform for the future of our once peaceful nationhood.

The threat of violence by various ills feel agitation and negative consequences of those who feel marginalize will loom larger than expected in a prosperous Nigeria, if the country is not restructure, true federalism accordly by the authority. The present government should not hesitate to decisively deal with economic saboteurs, 419s , hate speech disciples nationwide. Already, the violent, particularly among the people's have started to create ethnic conflicts, farmers and Herdsmens, the wrong orientation via radio and social media etc; has equally manifested in forms of economic sabotage, this is very dangerous to our society. It is well understood by all Nigerians and elsewhere around the world that the Niger delta region is the worst

environmental polluted and underdeveloped area were the mainstay of the nation economic is been derived, which has predicated since Independence by successive government, nothing to redress the perceived marginalization but it's citizen opt to stay in Nigerian state. The Niger delta region is locally called people's living in abject poverty in midst of prosperous. Democracy is the rule of people by the people. The people's mandate does not make someone above the Law. Democracy will further thrive when our electorates will gain more trust of the people, at seat of power.

Overtime, all political parties have failed to meet the peak of good governance since inception of civilian rule. Politics is about ideas and how these ideas are changed into a better living of the masses , opt to be the ultimate goal for the electorates , but in Nigeria reverse is the approach. We must collectively work together as a team unto building our nation builder and no longer as individual, regions , state or divided ethnic groups. All tribes and region though differs we are mutually inter related and cannot be separated regardless of what some power drunk regional champions and politicians might claims for selfish goals. Ethnicity, corruption and underdevelopment are known enemies we must collectively fight against. As a people of one nation , let us preach gracious peace and come together with a shared vision and work in the patriotic spirit of mutual love, understanding and

Progress of our beloved country Nigeria as we are moving close to general election in early 2019.

Presently, in our history we need a charismatic, Patriotic, purposeful legacy driven visionary leadership.

Nigeria must have a new attitude and restore those lost national values; we inherited from our dear founding fathers of the nation.

Furthermore, every Nigerian must exercise patience and support the present APC led government in achieving it's said electioneering campaigns goals. A political truth that must be acknowledged by all democrats and people's of good Will. The time has come to appreciate , the importance of permanent voters card PVC the strategic peaceful approach of the masses in 2019 general elections for the stability and development of our beloved nation.

Jinbobaraye Karibo-Nelson, JP. SCIPM, FECRMI , A social commentator, security analysts , an Alumni of University of Port Harcourt, Senior member chartered Institute of Public Management of Nigeria, Full member Emergency, Crisis and Risk Management Institute of Nigeria. Writes from Ogu Town, Rivers State, Port Harcourt via [email protected]

