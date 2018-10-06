Vice President Bawumia Celebrates Teachers

The Vice President of the Republic, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has lauded the enormous contribution of teachers to Ghana’s socio-economic development.

Describing teachers as “unsung heroes”, Vice President Bawumia extolled the dedication and selflessness exhibited by practitioners of the teaching profession over the years, and pledged the Nana Akufo-Addo government’s commitment to recognizing the contributions of hardworking and selfless teachers towards improvement of education in the country through a wide range of incentives and reforms.

“These dedicated men and women are our unsung heroes, often working in less than ideal conditions and toiling hard not only to impart knowledge in us but to shape our moral code and prepare us to be responsible citizens” Vice President Bawumia declared in Accra on Friday 5th October, 2018 in Accra.

The Vice President, who was speaking at the maiden edition of the ‘Ghana Teacher Prize awards’, formerly ‘National Best Teacher awards’, held at the Presbyterian Boys Senior High School (Presec), Legon commended teachers for their very significant role in shaping every sphere of national life.

“Teachers play a pivotal role in the development of our human resource and remain key in the achievement of the overall development of the country. To teach is to inspire, to challenge, to mold, to develop thinking, to sow seeds for the future. Let me therefore, on this momentous occasion, on behalf of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, use this opportunity to salute our gallant teachers for their commitment to duty.”

The success of the innovative double track system, which has provided access into Senior High Schools this year for an additional 180,000 JHS graduates, would largely depend on teachers, Vice President Bawumia underscored, and urged teachers to re-dedicate themselves to the cause while Government works to address their concerns.

“Government is aware that no matter its best intention, the double track system will not be successfully executed and produce desired results without the teacher. We have had meaningful engagements with the various teacher unions on the double track system, and in all these engagements, the interests of the teacher have been primary.”

“I wish to assure our gallant teachers and their leaders that the government of President Nana Akufo-Addo is fully committed to the welfare of teachers. We are fully open to engagements with the profession on making improvements to your welfare, because we believe in the importance of the work you do in developing our human resource capacity as a nation,” Vice President Bawumia indicated.

The 2018 Most Outstanding Teacher Award was won by Forsey Nicholas of Bishop Herman Senior High School. For his prize, he takes away a three bedroom house worth Ghs180,000 and other assorted items.

Second Runner up Owusu Antipem of Nsutaman Senior High School received a Saloon car and a cheque for Ghs 50,000, while First Runner up Augusta Lartey of Presbyterian Boys Senior High School received a 4*4 Pick Up vehicle worth Ghs130,000.