My Vision Is To Create A Local Economy—MCE Dennis Miracles Aboagye

The MCE for Akwapem North, Hon. Dennis Miracles Aboagye has emphasized that his vision for Akwapim North Municipality is to create a local economy where the people will produce, earn and spend within the Municipality.

“I don’t subscribe to the norm where the indigenes of Akwapem North daily have to travel to neighboring cities and towns to work and return at the end of the day to the municipality.”

The MCE indicated this in an interview with Collins Kofi Oppong, the host of Rush Hour Drive on Favored Radio GH; an online radio based in Minnesota, USA.

He further explained that, the surest means to build a local economy in his municipality is to attract investment in factories and businesses that can fully engage and employ the local residents.

“Development is not about building schools, clinics and roads”, he said, adding that, “true development is about productivity and empowering the people.”

To this end, the affable MCE, stated that his administration has so far facilitated the setting up of two factories in the municipality.

These are a coffee roasting and brewing company in Akropong which is currently engaged in producing specialty coffee as well as a huge palm processing factory that a private company is putting up in the municipality.

“When I took office, the municipality could not boast of a single factory, but now we can point to these two factories which are positioned to create jobs for the people.” He delightfully stated.

He has therefore called on investors anywhere in the world to consider Akwapem North as a destination to invest in diverse business opportunities and create wealth.

“We are open for business”, he confidently declared, adding, “we have done the feasibility studies and researched into all the sectors that potential investors can put their money for enormous returns.”

He reiterated that, the major cities like Tema and Accra are very expensive to set up businesses as cost of land alone can wipe off a huge chunk of an investor’s capital.

He observed that the opposite is true for Akwapem North where land is readily available, accessible and affordable. Above all, his office, he noted, has already created the landmark process to make it easier for any investor to settle on the land they want to operate from.

The Akwapem North is reputed for its unequal hospitality and warmth of its people, the municipality is also known for its amazing ambiance and breathtaking landscaping.

Hon. Dennis Miracles Aboagye, expressed the confident that, the municipality is positioning itself to be the perfect destination not only for businesses but also for individuals and families to spend their weekend getaways and relaxation trips.

He also touched on the sanitation situation that he confirmed has improved since he took office. The municipality according to him, now adopts a domestic refuse collection system that encourages residents to make use of disposal bins.

Mr. Aboagye was thankful to his constituents for their firm believe in his vision and policies for the municipality as the embark on the “Okuapemman Rising” agenda.

He also revealed that, at the height of intense decision making as chief executive, his resolve is to call on God to help him deliver in the best way possible.