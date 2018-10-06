Rawlings Motivates Ghanaian Youth

Former President Jerry John Rawlings has urged the youth not to compromise their 'energy of youthfulness' since that constituted their power.

He said, 'Your energy as a youth is your power', and that, they should take their destiny into their own hands.

Mr Rawlings was speaking at the closing of a three day United Nations Youth Summit in Accra.

The occasion was under the theme 'Mobilizing and uniting Ghanaian youth in active participation towards achieving global goals for sustainable development.'

Former President Rawlings noted that, the contribution of the youth towards the growth of Africa had become limited because of socio-economic factors and advised the youth to manage their lives well instead of manipulating the society.

He told the youth to set standards and use their brains to be creative and strive for excellence and also to use the power of their imagination to solve challenges facing them, saying that, no amount of money should change their fundamental values and principles.

'My love for freedom and justice is unquenchable and that is what you are endowed with as young people' he said.

Mr Rawlings, who used the platform to talk about the Geopolitics of the world, said the subject should be learnt by the youth to enable them to know how things really work, especially when it comes to dealing with the western powers.

He said it was proper for the youth to know their strengths and control it well to become great future leaders of the nation, adding that, they should be bold and fight corruption as well as upholding integrity.

He commended the President Nana Akufo-Addo for promoting gender equality by accepting women in his government, saying that, justice would only be served in Africa when women are given their rightful places.

In attendance were student unions from some public universities, consultants, entrepreneurs and the general public.