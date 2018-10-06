GCNet Emerges CIMG Allied And Telecom Company Of The Year

Accra, Oct. 5, GNA- The Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG) at its 29th National Marketing Performance Awards adjudged the Ghana Community Network Services Limited (GCNet), the Telecom Company (Allied and Support Services) of the Year, 2017.

The company was recognised for playing a leadership role in the provision of e-solutions for trade development and revenue mobilisation as well as being a reliable partner in the country's development efforts.

A citation accompanying the award from CIMG reads in part, 'GCNet's relevance remained remarkable to the revenue collection regime with numerous insights that have triggered improvements in e-applications such as the Total Revenue Integrated Processing Systems (tripsTM) and the Ghana Customs Management Systems (GCMS) among others'.

The citation said "notably, the relief you have brought to bear on the nation's revenue collection exercise has significantly widened the tax net hence cutting wastage'.

The CIMG added that the recognition was in view of GCNet's efforts at bringing technology to bear on the nation's revenue mobilisation and trade facilitation regime, which has positioned the country as the preferred trading hub in the West African sub region.

The award comes at a time when the domestic revenue generated in 2018, through the Ghana Revenue Authority's (GRA) tripsTM tax administration system has exceeded GHS 13.5 billion as at end of September 2018.

Additionally all 68 tax offices of the Domestic Tax Revenue Division (DRTD) of the GRA have migrated onto the system and are using it to process taxes as a result of the completion of the strategic geographical roll out.

GCNet's has further sustained its collaboration with Government institutions, such as the Bank of Ghana through the deployment of Letter of Commitment (LOC) which has enabled the Central Bank and Commercial Banks to track foreign exchange payments for imports and foreign exchange earnings from exports.

This has resulted in over $7bn savings made by Ghana in exports value following its introduction from July 2016 to June 2017.

Commenting on the award, Executive Director of GCNet, Mr. Emmanuel Darko said GCNet remained committed to its core mandate of delivering an ICT infrastructure that provides electronic platforms for easing trade processes with system availability nationwide.

This, he indicated would foster trade development and improve revenue mobilization for the benefit of the country and its citizenry.

Mr. Darko explained that GCNet recognized the fact that providing tailored e- solutions to Government and its agencies in Ghana to automate its processes, had a direct impact on creating a competitive environment for trade facilitation while enhancing revenue mobilisation for accelerated national development.

In an address, national president of CIMG, Mr. Kojo Mattah, lauded Government's commitment to making the country self - sufficient through its Ghana Beyond Aid vision and observed that the CIMG marketing had a crucial role to play by bringing every marketing principle to bear on what Ghana could do to wean itself from dependency on foreign aid.

Guest of Honour, Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III, Akwamumanhene, praised the CIMG for its professionalism, openness, fairness and thorough robust approach in the selection of winners in its award regime without any controversy.

He urged the CIMG to continue to position itself to take advantage of opportunities that come with globalization, technology and new media for the benefit of Ghana and the public.

The 29th National Marketing Performance Awards was on the theme 'Marketing: A Catalyst for Driving Ghana Beyond Aid'.

It is an annual recognition platform by the CIMG to create awareness about the relevance of marketing for the success of businesses, promote higher professional standards and excellence among practitioners and stimulate healthy competition among organisations, while ensuring improved quality of products and services offered by organisations.