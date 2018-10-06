World Bank Country Director Set To Address 2018 Ghana Finance Week

Mr Henry Kerali, the Country Director of the World Bank Ghana, Liberia and Sierra Leone, will join other renowned speakers to discuss the way forward in Ghana's financial sector development at the 2018 Ghana Finance Week.

The Ghana Finance Week, scheduled for October 10 to 13, would feature other participants and speakers including Dr Eugene Owusu, Head of SDGs Advisory Unit, Office of the President, Mr Frank Adu, Managing Director of CalBank, and Mr Solomon Asamaoh, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Fund.

They will share ideas and discuss the challenges to help find solutions to the latest market developments within the financial services.

On the theme: 'Achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals through Innovative Finance,' the Ghana Finance Summit would bring together leaders in finance, government and business as well as development partners and civil society.

Mr Kerali, a Ugandan, joined the Bank in 2003 in the Infrastructure and Energy Department of the Europe and Central Asia (ECA) Region.

Before joining the Bank, he was a Professor at the University of Birmingham, England, specialising in the development of transport infrastructure.

He holds a BSc (Eng.) from Makerere University, and MSc and PhD from the University of Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Prior to taking up this new appointment, Mr Kerali was the World Bank's Regional Director for the South Caucasus, based in Georgia.

The Ghana Finance Week is a festival of financial industry events designed to showcase and celebrate the best and encourage financial inclusion while providing networking, social learning and business opportunities for all.

The event would, among other things, create a platform for financial service providers and regulators to showcase and promote their products and services, and bridge the financial inclusion gap to accelerate the achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals in Ghana.

It would also promote excellence and innovation within the financial service sector as well as educate and inform the public about the various financial products that could enhance their lives and businesses.

Key activities include a Financial Services Expo and Finance Industry Day of Service on UN SDG's.

Mr Stephen Gyasi-Kwaw, the Chief Executive of Precise Communications, organisers of the event, said: 'Following the recent collapse of some local banks, financial services organisations must take advantage of the Ghana Finance Week 2018 platform to help strengthen public and investor confidence in the sector.

The Ghana Finance Week 2018 would educate consumers, elevate the profession, improve financial performance and drive inclusion in Ghana's Finance sector.'

He said the event had already received endorsement from the UNDP Ghana, the SDG's Advisory Unit of the Office of the President, and the SDG Philanthropy Platform, the Ghana Association of Bankers and the Ghana Securities Industry Association.