Prof Dzisi Encourages More Females Into Science And Technology

Koforidua, Oct. 5, GNA - The Koforidua Technical University (KTU) is promoting gender equity and equality in science and technology education.

The University had been encouraging more female faculty members and students to enrol in science and technology based subjects.

This was disclosed by the Vice Chancellor of the KTU, Prof. (Mrs) Smile Gavua Dzisi at the 14th Congregation of the University at Koforidua.

In all 1,797 students of various disciplines graduated.

She explained that equal opportunities for men and women were key to sustainable development of any nation.

Prof. Dzisi said the Gender Office of the University in collaboration with Women in Technology Education Development (WITED) had undertaken several activities to dramatically improve female enrolment in the male dominated disciplines in the University.

Prof. Dzisi said last year, the University offered scholarships to nine female students in science and technology disciplines.

She said the University would offer ten scholarships to ten brilliant female students in the male dominated science and technology disciplines this academic year.

She explained that the aim of the University was to attain gender parity within the shortest possible time.

Prof. Dzisi said in February this year, the University supported by the Commonwealth of Learning conducted a gender score card audit to mainstream gender in the University.

She said KTU also organized five-day Women in Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) leadership workshop to build leadership capacity among senior women leaders in all technical universities and polytechnics in Ghana.