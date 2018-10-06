Fan Milk Ghana Accused Of Exploiting Vendors

Vendors of Fan Milk products in the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolis have embarked on a sit down strike following the reduction of their sales profit.

The vendors decided to embark on the strike when management reduced their profit margin from 4.25ps to 4 cedis per one pack of yogurt which contain 25 pieces.

Mr. Frank Amoah a vendor who spoke to the Ghana News Agency in Takoradi said management informed them that they had to take the decision to reduce their profit margin due to high taxes imposed on their products.

He said the reduction in their profit would go a long way to affect their living conditions, since they used part to pay their transportation fare, feeding and others related social amenities.

Mr Amoah elucidated that in some cases they used their own money to purchase paper and polythene to wrap the yogurt for their customers.

He said for instance, a pack of yogurt contains 25 pieces and after sale 21cedis was made with GH¢ 4.25 profit, adding that the profit on one piece of yogurt sale is just 17ps.

Mr Joseph Assan another vendor also expressed his disappointment in the reduction of the profit, which he stressed would affect their transportation cost and others expenses, noting that they would virtually not make any profit from their sales if the reductions in their profit margin was made.

He said they decided to embark on the strike action to enable management see eye to eye with their situation and reconsider its decisions to reduce their profit.

Maame Esi Tandoh an agent and distributor on her part empathized with the vendors who sell for her and therefore called on management to maintain the old profit margin, stressing that, the vendors went through a lot before they were able to make the GH ¢ 4.25 profit.

She said sometimes she had to give them money to buy polythene bag and papers to wrap the yogurt.

Meanwhile all efforts to get the management of fan milk products in Takoradi to speak on the strike issue proved futile.