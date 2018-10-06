Ladies Under NABCO Advised Against Exposing Their Body

Female applicants engaged by the Nation Builders Corps (NABCo) have been advised to dress decently to work.

Mr. Seth Cudjoe, the Sunyani Municipal Director of the NABCo who gave the advice expressed disgust over indecent dressing among some of the female applicants, saying the programme would not tolerate any act of indiscipline.

Speaking at the second batch of orientation for successful applicants engaged under the programme in Sunyani on Thursday, Mr. Cudjoe asked them to be disciplined and punctual to guard against absenteeism.

He said any form of indiscipline attached to the programme would pave way for government critics and detractors to find faults that could affect the implementation of the programme, which is geared towards solving the unemployment situation in the country.

The Sunyani Municipal Directorate of the NABCo organised the orientation workshop which was attended by more than 100 successful applicants.

Mr. Cudjoe said the government was touched and determined to solve the high youth and graduate unemployment problem, hence the need for the applicants to justify their engagements by working hard for other potential applicants to benefit as well.

'Your engagement into the formal sector is a stepping stone and we expect that you strive hard to obtain job experience,' he said.

Mr. Cudjoe also warned them against alcoholism, and advised them to obey and respect their superiors at work places.

He added that posting would begin in October 12, and urged applicants on pending list to exercise patience, saying they would be soon engaged.