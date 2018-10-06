Assembly Man Presents Adolescent Corner To TMHD

Mr Alhassan Issah, Assembly Member for the Kwesi Plange Electoral Area, has handed over an adolescent health friendly corner to the Tema Metropolitan Health

Directorate.

The corner, which is the only one in any community in Tema, would serve the youth of the electoral area made up Tema Community One sites 2, 13, 17, 18 and 19.

The corner has adolescent education materials and would afford the youth the opportunity to meet service providers to discuss their health related issues and other socio economic problems.

The creation of the corner was solely funded by Mr Issah who a strong advocate for the creation of an adolescent health club in the community.

Mr Issah told the Ghana News Agency that he used to arrest people who engaged in criminal activities and handed them over to the police some of which were prosecuted and jailed.

He added that he latter realized that, the strategy was not working as some came back into the community more hardened hence appeal to the Health Directorate for help.

According to him, he realized that the youth in his electoral area needed a behavioral change, the reason behind the formation of the adolescent club in the community and the creation of the corner.

Mr Issah, who had been an Assembly Member for 12 years urged other community leaders to get involved in educating the youth in their respective areas by supporting the Health Directorate to set up similar clubs.

Mrs Grace Amewu, Adolescent Focal Person at the TMHD, said the handing over of the corner would enhance their activities in the community as they used to meet adolescents at the CHPS Compound at Site two.

Mrs Amewu stated that adolescent friendly health providers had no control over the CHPS compound making it difficult to properly schedule their activities there.

The Directorate used the occasion to present a citation to Mr Issah for his immense contribution to the adolescent health programme in the Metropolis.