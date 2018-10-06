Join Your School Health Clubs--Adolescents Charged

Students in the junior and senior high schools in Tema have been advised to adolescent health clubs in their institutions to get answers to questions on their developmental issues.

Mrs Grace Eddy Amewu, Adolescent Focal Person at the Tema Metropolitan Health Directorate, told the Ghana News Agency that the clubs aimed at increasing access to health information and services for adolescents in and out of school.

Mrs Amewu added that the clubs were a solution to the needs of adolescents as according to her, young people wanted a formal setting to discuss their issues freely and channel excess time and energy into productive activities.

She stated that members of the clubs were also given the opportunity to exhibit their leadership qualities whiles learning and participating in activities that complement their class work.

She indicated that even though the clubs in the Metropolis had members, more students in the school especially the second cycle institutions, must see it as a good opportunity to join their peers, noting that the clubs were hinged on the pillars of youth empowerment through participation, positive peer pressure, peer education and mentorship.

Adolescents who became club members, were equiped with appropraite life skills which enabled them to nake informed decisions to improve their mental, emotional, social and physical wellbeing.

The Adolescent Focal Person observed that their members also experienced positive aspects of healthy living which helped them to make a successful move to the next stage of their education or work.

Mrs Amewu also urged the youth to visit the various adolescent health cornors at public health institutions to discuss their issues with the trained health providers maning the place.

She reminded the providers to respect the choices of the adolescents and be confidential on whatever they discussed with them to gain and maintain their trust.